Boston Partners Has $568.62 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 161,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $568,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 305.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,616.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

GS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $376.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.