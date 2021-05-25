Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,853,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 8.39% of Harley-Davidson worth $517,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,777,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

