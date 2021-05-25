Hellenic Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $166,100.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $292.65 million and $166,100.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00011048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00461372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

