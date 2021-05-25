PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

