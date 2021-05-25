$118.93 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post sales of $118.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $510.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.