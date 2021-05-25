Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 699.36%.

Genetron stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 5,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

