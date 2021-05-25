Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 699.36%.
Genetron stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 5,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62.
About Genetron
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.