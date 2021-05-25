Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.16. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,475. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $250.91 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

