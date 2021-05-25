Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. 64,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,702. The company has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

