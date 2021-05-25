Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 768.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

ORCL stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

