Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,355. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprout Social from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

