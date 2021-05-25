Linear Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.73 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Linear has a market cap of $153.20 million and approximately $39.73 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00933327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.70 or 0.09878179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,622,972,159 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

