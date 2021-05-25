Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,360.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, reaching $3,238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,313.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,207.42. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

