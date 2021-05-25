$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.