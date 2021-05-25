Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 81.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

