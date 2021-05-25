PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 952 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 843,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,718,000 after purchasing an additional 745,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,428. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

