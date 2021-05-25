PAX Financial Group LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $440.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.39. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

