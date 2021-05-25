Boston Partners Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Partners grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.34% of NXP Semiconductors worth $745,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

