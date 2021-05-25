Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,514 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $611,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $167.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

