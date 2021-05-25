PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 6,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,622. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

