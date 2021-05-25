PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 34,464 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,464 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $32,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $395,558,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. 13,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

