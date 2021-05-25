Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,377. The company has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

