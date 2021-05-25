Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SKM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

