Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,680. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

