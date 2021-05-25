Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 720.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 323,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

FNV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.98. 30,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,544. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

