Sicart Associates LLC Sells 317 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG traded down $15.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,332.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,372.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,215.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

