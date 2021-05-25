PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,160 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $199.45. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.