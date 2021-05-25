Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,415.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

