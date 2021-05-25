Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 111,540 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,540 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $116,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 1,878,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

