Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 111,540 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,540 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $116,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 1,878,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.