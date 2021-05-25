Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 233.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

