Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

PXF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

