Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.20. 479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.49. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $186.23 and a 1-year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.