iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.
Shares of NASDAQ ISUN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of iSun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $359,222.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,729,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191. Company insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.