iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of iSun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $359,222.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,729,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191. Company insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of iSun at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

