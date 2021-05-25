CIBC Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.