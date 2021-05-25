IAM Advisory LLC Buys 188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

