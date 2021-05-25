Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

