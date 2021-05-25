iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,573. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

