Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. 158,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,680. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

