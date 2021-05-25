MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after buying an additional 314,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.