Head-To-Head Analysis: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CooTek (Cayman) 0 1 0 0 2.00

CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% CooTek (Cayman) -10.73% -406.63% -41.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.12 -$10.42 million N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) $441.51 million 0.28 -$47.37 million ($0.77) -2.66

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman).

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

