Critical Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upstart and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -5.17% -5.86% -1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Upstart and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Oportun Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $98.38, indicating a potential downside of 29.74%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Upstart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 46.13 $5.98 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.00 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -19.37

Upstart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Upstart beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

