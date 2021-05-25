ParkinGo Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $7,517.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,118.93 or 0.99904128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00035193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00092337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.