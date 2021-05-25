BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $16,076.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00366889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00251045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,465,821,864 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

