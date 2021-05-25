BIZZCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $2.19 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $140,477.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.14 or 0.00941247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.84 or 0.09961434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

