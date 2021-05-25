Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Holdings Decreased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $324.00. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.47. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $330.77.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

