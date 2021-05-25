Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,945. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $774.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.