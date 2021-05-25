$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,350. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NOV by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

