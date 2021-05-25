Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

