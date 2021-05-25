Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -191.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

