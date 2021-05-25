Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 498,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

