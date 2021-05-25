Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 30,220 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,156 shares of company stock worth $6,355,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,310. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

